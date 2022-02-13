EPG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 0.7% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

FTEC opened at $120.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.54. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $138.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.