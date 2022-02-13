EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $509.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

