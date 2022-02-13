Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 1,770.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 884,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,389 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $68,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $55.01 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.93.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.