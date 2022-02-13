Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 230,860 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 412,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,860 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $24,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,976,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,591,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of BBIN stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89.

