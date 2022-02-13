Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 230,860 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 412,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,860 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $24,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,976,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,591,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.
Shares of BBIN stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.