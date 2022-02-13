Ratan Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 350,000 Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,575,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $10,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Olaplex
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
