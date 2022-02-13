7,676 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. SouthState Corp bought a new position in HP in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in HP in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in HP in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,427 shares of company stock worth $6,956,950. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.