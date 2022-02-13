Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 2,904.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,003 shares during the quarter. Daqo New Energy makes up about 0.6% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,911,000 after acquiring an additional 222,643 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,936,000 after acquiring an additional 117,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,868,000 after acquiring an additional 364,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after acquiring an additional 542,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,353,000 after acquiring an additional 570,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.18.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $129.21.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

