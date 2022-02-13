Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.870-$2.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $482 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.28 million.Qualys also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.87-2.92 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $115.37 on Friday. Qualys has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.88.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $436,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,139 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualys stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

