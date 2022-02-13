Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Issues Earnings Results

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $34.94 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

