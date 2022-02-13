Brokerages Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Target Price at $25.97

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.97.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,045,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
