MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $624.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $624.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $20.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $411.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,582. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $1,082.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $494.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $633,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

