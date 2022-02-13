Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $51.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

APAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9,362.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 886,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,430,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,410. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 167.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.42%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

