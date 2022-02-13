Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the January 15th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,280,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

CIK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 173,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,070. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.