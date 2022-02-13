Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Lederman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,937. The company has a market capitalization of $377.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

