32,410 Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Acquired by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.17.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.12. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.82 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

