Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 15,005 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.18% of Quest Diagnostics worth $31,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 56.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 476,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.37. 1,087,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.66.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

