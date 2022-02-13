New England Asset Management Inc. Invests $233,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 567,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,219,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 88,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,851 shares of company stock worth $7,792,716. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

