New England Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

