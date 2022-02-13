Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,258 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 390.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,118.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.82.

NYSE MCO opened at $332.29 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.60 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

