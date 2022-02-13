Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 83.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 294,822 shares during the period. Alarm.com makes up about 0.9% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $50,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,477,000 after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $667,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,599 shares of company stock worth $5,284,928. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $106.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

