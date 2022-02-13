Bares Capital Management Inc. Purchases 202,667 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,667 shares during the period. Wayfair accounts for approximately 12.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 2.62% of Wayfair worth $695,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,515,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Wayfair by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,897,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 140,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,233,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Wayfair by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,150,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.27.

In other news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,763 shares of company stock worth $23,942,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $355.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.82 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

