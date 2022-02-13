iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,693,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,418,000 after purchasing an additional 78,343 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,308,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,168,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 836,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $125.46 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $124.59 and a 1 year high of $132.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

