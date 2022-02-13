Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target at C$165.03

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$165.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total transaction of C$3,212,092.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at C$372,548.68. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492 in the last ninety days.

CM stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$163.20. 1,138,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,915. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$149.33. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$113.05 and a 52 week high of C$167.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.2100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 24th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.92%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

