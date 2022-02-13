NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $133.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ NTES traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.04. 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,819. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32. NetEase has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 28.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,192,000 after acquiring an additional 170,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NetEase by 16.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,556,000 after acquiring an additional 887,504 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in NetEase by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in NetEase by 15.1% during the third quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,328,000 after acquiring an additional 583,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.