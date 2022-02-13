Zacks: Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.
OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter.
OP Bancorp Company Profile
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
