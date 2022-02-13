Zacks: Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter.

Shares of OPBK stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,538. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.