ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $47.79 million and approximately $888,257.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.86 or 0.06861899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.72 or 1.00089307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00047478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00049474 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance's official Twitter account is @ape_swap

