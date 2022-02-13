Electrum Dark (ELD) 1-Day Volume Tops $86.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $6,747.13 and approximately $86.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00066994 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

