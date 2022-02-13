NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 102,521 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,521 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,917.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,077,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after acquiring an additional 934,167 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 736,454 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 552,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,674,000 after acquiring an additional 473,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $63.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

