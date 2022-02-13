NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New $18.40 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $116.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $116.89. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Argus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

