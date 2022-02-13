John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives $310.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDGJF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.87) to GBX 330 ($4.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.46) to GBX 290 ($3.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. 12,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,940. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

