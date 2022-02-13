Analysts Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Target Price at $89.62

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.62.

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

WRB traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,034. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

