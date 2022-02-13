ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $583.72 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.91. The firm has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 512.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $17,420,327. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

