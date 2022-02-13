Source Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 112 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 694,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,224,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 553,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 107,060 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 35,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,579,000 after buying an additional 196,495 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $104.28 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

