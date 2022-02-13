Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 13,510 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 368.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $604.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $616.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $694.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.38.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

