Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 14,231 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 54.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

NYSE CCI opened at $168.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average of $186.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

