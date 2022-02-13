Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $11.72 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,040.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 70.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 84.3% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 26,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $441.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $545.27 and its 200-day moving average is $556.17. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $436.24 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,212 shares of company stock worth $9,182,287. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

