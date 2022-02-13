SRS Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,284,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,188,000. Ford Motor makes up approximately 0.3% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 82,281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,106,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after buying an additional 1,038,126 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,233,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,324,000 after purchasing an additional 97,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

