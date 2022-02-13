Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,759,600 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.17% of NCR worth $111,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NCR opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCR. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

