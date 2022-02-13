Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Aptiv worth $69,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after buying an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after acquiring an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after acquiring an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $705,730,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $127.63 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.