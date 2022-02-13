California State Teachers Retirement System Has $77.09 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,489,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,033 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Carrier Global worth $77,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

