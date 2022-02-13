Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ KRMA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. 13,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,713. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.
