Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. 13,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,713. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter.

