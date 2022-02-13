Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the January 15th total of 287,900 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Insignia Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Insignia Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISIG stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. 79,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.38. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

