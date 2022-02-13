EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,191 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

BATS GSEW opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40.

