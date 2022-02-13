EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,607 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

