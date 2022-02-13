EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 168 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 455,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,361,000 after acquiring an additional 78,647 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $163.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.59 and its 200 day moving average is $163.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

