Point72 Europe London LLP Buys 20,848 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Point72 Europe London LLP grew its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up approximately 1.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,083,000 after buying an additional 1,371,477 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 94.9% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,095 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 11.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $27,069,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,190.6% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

