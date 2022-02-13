Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

