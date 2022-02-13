HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Brokerages

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,126. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 993,715 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,130,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 769,332 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,592,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 490.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 643,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.