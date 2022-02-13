HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Brokerages

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,126. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $42.39.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.
