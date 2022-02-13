PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.26)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $65-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.26 million.PROS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PRO traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 705,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,585. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. PROS’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $107,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,423. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PROS by 11.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 5.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 24.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PROS by 100.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

