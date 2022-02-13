Analysts Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Price Target at $29.27

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.27.

Several analysts recently commented on X shares. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.68. 24,208,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,057,504. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 212.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,420 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 658,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 48.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

